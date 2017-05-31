BRIEF-Sapura Resources says Rodzlan Akib Bin Abu Bakar resigned from the post of executive director
* Dato Rodzlan Akib Bin Abu Bakar resigned from the post of executive director Source text : (http://bit.ly/2t1VR5B) Further company coverage:
May 31 African Dawn Capital Ltd:
* FY revenue declined by 0.3 million rand to 37 million rand
* Loss for year increased by 4.4 million rand to 11.3 million rand
* FY net asset value decreased by 11.3 million rand
* Borrowings were reduced by 4.6 million rand to 15.8 million rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Dato Rodzlan Akib Bin Abu Bakar resigned from the post of executive director Source text : (http://bit.ly/2t1VR5B) Further company coverage:
DUBLIN, June 23 Ireland's minority government would review a pledge to sell a maximum of 25 percent in any of its bank shareholdings by the end of 2018 if the right opportunities arise, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Friday.