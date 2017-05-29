May 29 African Dawn Capital Ltd:

* Issues trading statement

* Says basic loss per share will be between 52.44 and 58.74 cents per share, for period ended 28 February 2017

* Says headline loss per share will be between 36.94 and 43.25 cents per share for period ended 28 February 2017