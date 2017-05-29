UPDATE 1-Ireland raises 3 bln euros from "milestone" AIB share sale
* Provides strong platform for future sales-minister (Adds details, quotes)
May 29 African Dawn Capital Ltd:
* Issues trading statement
* Says basic loss per share will be between 52.44 and 58.74 cents per share, for period ended 28 February 2017
* Says headline loss per share will be between 36.94 and 43.25 cents per share for period ended 28 February 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Provides strong platform for future sales-minister (Adds details, quotes)
* Pik says to pay at least 30 percent of net cash from operating activities in dividends twice per year