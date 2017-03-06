BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
March 7 African Energy Resources Ltd:
* Sale of Zambian uranium projects
* Executed a binding agreement to sell its Zambian Uranium portfolio to TSX‐V listed GoviEx Uranium Inc
* Deal for consideration of 3 million Goviex shares and 1.6 million common share purchase warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI