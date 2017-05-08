BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital announces pricing of $125 mln initial public offering
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp announces pricing of $125 million initial public offering
May 8 African Equity Empowerment Investments Ltd :
* Expects group's HY HEPS to be between 28.13 cents and 30.93 cents per share, compared to 14.02 cents year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp announces pricing of $125 million initial public offering
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers