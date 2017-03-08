BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8 African & Overseas Enterprises Limited :
* Heps for six months ended 31 December 2016 will be 15.4 cents per share, being a decrease of 73.3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.