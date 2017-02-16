WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 17 Aft Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Received confirmation that United States Food And Drug Administration will accept filing of its new drug application for Maxigesic Tablets
* Expects to meet analyst consensus revenue projections of around $70m for FY2017
* Has exercised its option under CRG term loan to amend revenue covenant to $67.5m for FY2017
* All figures in nz$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.