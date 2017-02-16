Feb 17 Aft Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Received confirmation that United States Food And Drug Administration will accept filing of its new drug application for Maxigesic Tablets

* Expects to meet analyst consensus revenue projections of around $70m for FY2017

* Has exercised its option under CRG term loan to amend revenue covenant to $67.5m for FY2017

