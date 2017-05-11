BRIEF-Lannett names Patrick Lepore to board of directors
* Lannett Company Inc - addition of Lepore will increase total number of directors to seven
May 12 AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd:
* U.S FDA has accepted its application to register its painkiller Maxigesic tablets in the United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MEDNAX announces acquisition of maternal-fetal medicine practice in Tennessee