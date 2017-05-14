Fitch: Role of Content in European Telecom Convergence Will Increase but Vary by Market

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Presentation: European Telecoms – What Investors Want to Know – Convergence and Bundling https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/899774 LONDON, June 20 (Fitch) The uptake of convergent products that bundle fixed, mobile and content services continues to grow strongly across western European telecoms markets impacting investments in the sector and competitive dynamics between operators, says Fitch Ratings. Th