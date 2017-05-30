May 31 Afterpay Holdings

* Underlying retail sales are estimated to be approximately $165m for two months ending 31 May 2017

* Merger with touchcorp remains on-track and executive teams working well in preparation

* Based on recent monthly sales through afterpay platform, annualised underlying sales is estimated to be greater than $1 billion

* NAB committed receivables funding facility up-scaled from $40 mln to $200 mln on improved pricing terms​

* Developing partnerships with Tyro, Bigcommerce, Trade Me and others to materially contribute to further underlying sales growth during H2 2017