May 31 Afterpay Holdings
* Underlying retail sales are estimated to be approximately
$165m for two months ending 31 May 2017
* Merger with touchcorp remains on-track and executive teams
working well in preparation
* Based on recent monthly sales through afterpay platform,
annualised underlying sales is estimated to be greater than $1
billion
* NAB committed receivables funding facility up-scaled from
$40 mln to $200 mln on improved pricing terms
* Developing partnerships with Tyro, Bigcommerce, Trade Me
and others to materially contribute to further underlying sales
growth during H2 2017
