BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV
April 4 AG Growth International Inc
* AG Growth International - acquired Global Industries Inc for $100 million; co expects deal to be immediately accretive to profit per share and FFO
* AG Growth International - in connection with acquisition, AGI's credit facilities have been amended to extend maturity to 2021
* AG Growth International - purchase price was financed by cash on hand and AGI's revolving credit facility
WASHINGTON, May 26 The United States will test an existing missile defense system to try to intercept an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) next week, U.S. officials said on Friday, at a time when North Korea is trying to develop one.