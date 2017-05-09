May 9 Ag Growth International Inc
* Ag Growth announces first quarter 2017 results; declares
dividends
* Qtrly diluted profit per share $0.33
* Qtrly diluted adjusted profit per share $0.48
* Qtrly trade sales $154.7 million versus $113.7 million
* It remains too early in crop year to confidently predict
higher demand for farm equipment throughout 2017
* Ag Growth International - expect sales of commercial
equipment in 2017 will significantly exceed prior year, largely
due to growth in offshore sales
* Announced declaration of cash dividends of $0.20 per
common share for months of June, July and August 2017
