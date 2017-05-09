May 9 Ag Growth International Inc

* Ag Growth announces first quarter 2017 results; declares dividends

* Qtrly diluted profit per share $0.33

* Qtrly diluted adjusted profit per share $0.48

* Qtrly trade sales $154.7 million versus $113.7 million

* It remains too early in crop year to confidently predict higher demand for farm equipment throughout 2017

* Ag Growth International - expect sales of commercial equipment in 2017 will significantly exceed prior year, largely due to growth in offshore sales

* Announced declaration of cash dividends of $0.20 per common share for months of June, July and August 2017