BRIEF-AGCO sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $2.89
July 27, 2017 / 12:07 PM / in a day

BRIEF-AGCO sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $2.89

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Agco Corp

* Agco reports second quarter results; raises outlook for 2017

* Q2 sales $2.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.08 billion

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share about $2.89

* Sees fy 2017 sales $8.0 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $1.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Agco corp - full-year outlook for net sales and net income per share increased

* Agco corp - 2017 gross and operating margins are expected to improve from 2016 levels

* Fy2017 revenue view $7.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Agco corp - 2017 earnings per share are targeted at approximately $2.89 on a reported basis, or approximately $3.00 on an adjusted basis

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

