Feb 27 Ageas SA:

* Ageas announces post-closing adjustment following final decision on the Ogden rate

* 2016 results which will have an additional 100 million euro ($106.2 million) negative impact on its net result

* Decision will not impact proposed gross dividend of 2.10 euros per share

* UK lord chancellor has announced outcome of review of ogden rate and has lowered this rate from 2.5 pct to minus 0.75 pct