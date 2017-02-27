BRIEF-Hellenic Bank appoints Evripides A. Polykarpou as chairman of the remuneration committee
* EVRIPIDES A. POLYKARPOU WAS APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Feb 27 Ageas SA:
* Ageas announces post-closing adjustment following final decision on the Ogden rate
* 2016 results which will have an additional 100 million euro ($106.2 million) negative impact on its net result
* Decision will not impact proposed gross dividend of 2.10 euros per share
* UK lord chancellor has announced outcome of review of ogden rate and has lowered this rate from 2.5 pct to minus 0.75 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9418 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* EVRIPIDES A. POLYKARPOU WAS APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
* Sri Lanka sees worst disaster from torrential rains since 2003