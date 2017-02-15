Feb 15 Ageas SA:

* Q4 insurance net result down of 87 percent to 18 million euros ($19.03 million) versus 142 million euros

* Insurance solvency II (Ageas) ratio above target at 182 percent

* Q4 net result impacted by exceptional items in the UK and Asia

* Proposed gross cash dividend of 2.10 euros, including 0.40 euros related to Hong Kong sale

* Q4 life net profit attributable to shareholders 81.1 million euros versus 147.1 million euros year ago

* 2016 result is driven by a resilient performance in Belgium and improved results in Asia and Continental Europe, affected however by disappointing results in the UK

* Q4 gross inflows (at 100 percent) 6.96 billion euros versus 7.02 billion euros year ago

* Q4 UK inflows were up 1 percent in local currency but suffered from worsening exchange rates

* Q4 non-life net loss attributable to shareholders 63.2 million euros versus loss 5.0 million euros year ago

* FY return on equity - insurance 12.0 percent versus 11.0 percent year ago