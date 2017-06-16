BRIEF-PF Group says FY profit attributable HK$25.6 mln
* Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2017
June 16 Ageas Sa:
* Ageas sa says Amsterdam court of appeal issued an interim decision in relation to request made by ageas to Fortis settlement
* Ageas sa says at this stage court has not declared settlement binding
* main court concern relates to distribution of settlement amount of eur 1.2 billion between non-active claimants & active claimants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday: