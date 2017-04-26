April 26 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust

* AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF AN INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION FACILITY IN FLINT, MICHIGAN

* AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REAL INVESTMENT TRUST - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO REIT'S ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER UNIT

* FACILITY PURCHASE PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY US$16.0 MILLION (BEFORE CLOSING COSTS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: