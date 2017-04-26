BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust
* AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF AN INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION FACILITY IN FLINT, MICHIGAN
* AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REAL INVESTMENT TRUST - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO REIT'S ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER UNIT
* FACILITY PURCHASE PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY US$16.0 MILLION (BEFORE CLOSING COSTS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.