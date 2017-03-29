BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Agf Management Ltd:
* Agf management limited reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.11 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Agf management ltd - Q1 total assets under management (AUM) increased 10.7pct to $35.1 billion, compared to $31.7 billion as at February 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.