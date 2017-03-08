WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Agfa Gevaert NV:
* Q4 revenue 664 million euros ($701.65 million) versus 672 million euros year ago
* Q4 recurring EBITDA 76 million euros versus 65 million euros year ago
* Q4 net cash 60 million euros versus 63 million euros year ago
* Positive evolution is expected to continue in 2017
* Expects that it will be able to keep the recurring EBITDA margin close to or above 10 percent of revenue in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9463 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.