BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 4 AG Growth International Inc:
* AGI announces $75 million public offering of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* AG Growth International-to issue $75 million principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures at price of $1,000/debenture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 26 The United States will test an existing missile defense system to try to intercept an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) next week, U.S. officials said on Friday, at a time when North Korea is trying to develop one.