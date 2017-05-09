BRIEF-China Fortune Land's unit to issue up to 1 bln yuan assets-backed notes
* Says unit plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($146.33 million) assets-backed notes
May 9 Agile Group Holdings Ltd
* Target company as seller, Crown Golden as purchaser and Forever Fame as guarantor of purchaser entered into SPA
* Crown Golden has conditionally agreed to purchase sale shares from target company for consideration.
* Upon completion, Crown Golden will cancel sale shares and Forever Fame will become sole shareholder of Crown Golden.
* Target company being Crystal I Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says unit plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($146.33 million) assets-backed notes
BEIJING, June 20 Business confidence among entrepreneurs in China improved in the second quarter of 2017 from the first quarter, according to a survey by the People's Bank of China published on Tuesday.