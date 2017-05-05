May 5 Agile Group Holdings Ltd:
* Unit entered into formal agreement with Shiguang
Chuangjian, Zheng Zihong and Wu Zhangjin
* Pursuant to formal agreement, cooperation mode for 8
projects has been classified into two types. group 1 projects &
group 2 projects
* Zhongshan Yajing shall pay consideration of rmb 215.0
million for Huashengtang project
* Zhongshan Yajing shall pay consideration of rmb173.458
million for Bosheng project
* Zhongshan Yajing shall pay consideration of rmb115.043
million for Wenhua project and rmb500 million for Shenzhong
project
* For Shenzhong project, rmb500 million shall be paid within
5 days after signing of formal agreement
Source text: [bit.ly/2qLz48Q]
