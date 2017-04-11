April 11 Agile Therapeutics Inc
* Agile Therapeutics announces results of its pre-submission
meeting with FDA
* Agile Therapeutics Inc- It has received final meeting
minutes from its recent new drug application
* Agile Therapeutics Inc - FDA indicated that based on
preliminary information provided by company, secure trial
results appear acceptable for resubmission
* Agile Therapeutics - Has necessary information to complete
resubmission of NDA, which is expected to be submitted by end of
Q2 of 2017 for Twirla
* Agile Therapeutics - FDA did not provide feedback on if
results of secure trial and contents resubmitted NDA will be
sufficient for approval of Twirla
