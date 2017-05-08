May 8 Agile Therapeutics Inc

* Agile Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Agile Therapeutics Inc - Believes it has necessary information needed to complete resubmission of its NDA for Twirla

* Agile Therapeutics Inc - Resubmission of NDA for Twirla is expected to be submitted by end of Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: