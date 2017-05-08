BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Agile Therapeutics Inc
* Agile Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Agile Therapeutics Inc - Believes it has necessary information needed to complete resubmission of its NDA for Twirla
* Agile Therapeutics Inc - Resubmission of NDA for Twirla is expected to be submitted by end of Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.