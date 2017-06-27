BRIEF-Georgia Power says co, Southern Nuclear prepared to assume Vogtle project management by late july
* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle project management by late july
June 27 Agile Therapeutics Inc:
* Agile therapeutics resubmits new drug application (NDA) for its transdermal contraceptive patch, Twirla®
* Agile therapeutics -resubmitted NDA includes efficacy, safety data from new phase 3 clinical trial, requested manufacturing information, and summary response to CRL
* Government Properties Income Trust prices offering of 25,000,000 common shares