BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share
March 10 Agility Health Inc:
* Agility Health acquires Medic Holdings Corp., appoints a new director and grants stock options
* Agility Health Inc- aggregate purchase price of cad$2.75 million
* Agility Health Inc - appointment of pierre gagnon as a director brings total number of directors of co to six
* Agility Health Inc - appointment of pierre gagnon as a director brings total number of directors of co to six

* Agility Health Inc - expect acquisition of Medic to be immediately accretive to Agility Health's earnings in first full fiscal year after closing
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue