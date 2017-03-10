March 10 Agility Health Inc:

* Agility Health acquires Medic Holdings Corp., appoints a new director and grants stock options

* Agility Health Inc- aggregate purchase price of cad$2.75 million

* Agility Health Inc - appointment of pierre gagnon as a director brings total number of directors of co to six

* Agility Health Inc - expect acquisition of Medic to be immediately accretive to Agility Health's earnings in first full fiscal year after closing