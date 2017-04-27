BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Agios and aurigene enter into exclusive license agreement for novel small molecules for cancer metabolism target
* Agios pharmaceuticals inc - aurigene will provide agios exclusive rights to its portfolio of novel small molecules for undisclosed target
* Agios pharmaceuticals inc - financial terms of agreement include a $3 million upfront payment
* Agios-Deal inclides potential future milestone payments of up to $17 million per licensed product if certain milestones are achieved by agios Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.