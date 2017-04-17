BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc-
* Agios announces proposed offering of common stock
* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc says offering to sell to 4.5 million shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering
* Agios Pharmaceuticals - proceeds of offering are expected to be used to fund company's research, clinical development and pre-commercial activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.