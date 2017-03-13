March 13 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Agios announces MTAP pathway research program as development program and development candidate under master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene

* Says Celgene will pay Agios an $8 million designation fee for MTAP pathway program

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc - Celgene will have an opt-in right on program up through Phase 1 dose escalation for at least a $30 million fee

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc - Agios will be eligible for up to $169 million in clinical and regulatory milestone payments

* Agios Pharmaceuticals - co, Celgene to have global co-development and co-commercialization rights with worldwide 50/50 cost and profit share on MTAP pathway program