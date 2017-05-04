May 4 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Agios reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc - net loss for quarter ended March 31, 2017 was $66.2 million, compared to a net loss of $23.2 million for quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc - collaboration revenue was $10.5 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, compared to $31.3 million