BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 23 Agjunction Inc
* Agjunction reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings results
* Q4 loss per share $0.02
* Q4 loss per share $0.02

* Qtrly total sales were $8.2 million compared to $11.6 million
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing