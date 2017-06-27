Dow and DuPont reaffirm to close merger in August 2017
June 28 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.
June 27 AgJunction Inc:
* AgJunction repurchases 7.9 million common shares
* AgJunction - repurchased, returned to treasury for cancellation 7.9 million of its common shares under an arm's length private transaction for $1.8 million
* Following repurchase, AgJunction has approximately 116.5 million shares outstanding and $19.0 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Wednesday it had secured $43 million in financing led by German engineering group Siemens AG, bringing to a close the U.S. company's latest funding round at $125 million.