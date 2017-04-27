April 27 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd-

* Agnico Eagle reports first quarter 2017 results; strong operational performance continues; full year production guidance increased; canadian malartic extension receives government approval; exploration drilling yields favourable results at amaruq

* Q1 earnings per share $0.33

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.28 excluding items

* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd says total capital expenditures (including sustaining capital) in 2017 remain forecast to be approximately $850 million

* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - full year production guidance increased

* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - fy production is now expected to exceed 1.57 million ounces compared to previous guidance of 1.55 million ounces

* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - total cash costs per ounce of gold in 2017 remain forecast to be between $595 and $625 per ounce

* Payable gold production in q1 of 2017 was 418,216 ounces of gold at production costs per ounce of $578

* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - qtrly revenues from mining operations $547.5 million versus $490.5 million

* Q1 revenue view $512.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: