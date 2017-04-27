BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 27 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd-
* Agnico Eagle reports first quarter 2017 results; strong operational performance continues; full year production guidance increased; canadian malartic extension receives government approval; exploration drilling yields favourable results at amaruq
* Q1 earnings per share $0.33
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.28 excluding items
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd says total capital expenditures (including sustaining capital) in 2017 remain forecast to be approximately $850 million
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - full year production guidance increased
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - fy production is now expected to exceed 1.57 million ounces compared to previous guidance of 1.55 million ounces
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - total cash costs per ounce of gold in 2017 remain forecast to be between $595 and $625 per ounce
* Payable gold production in q1 of 2017 was 418,216 ounces of gold at production costs per ounce of $578
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - qtrly revenues from mining operations $547.5 million versus $490.5 million
* Q1 revenue view $512.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results