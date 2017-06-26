BRIEF-Homemaid acquires the business of VIP Service i Uppsala AB
* HOMEMAID WILL TAKE POSSESSION OF THE BUSINESS ON SEPTEMBER 1
June 26 Agora Hospitality Group Co Ltd
* Says it repurchased 10 percent stake from an investment firm, which is located in Cayman Islands
* Says the investment firm held 30.1 percent voting power of the co and was not the co's parent company after the repurchase
* Says change occurred on June 26
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/cojU2G
* Under Armour - on June 23, board approved amendments to bylaws to reflect fact roles of CEO, President will be held by separate individuals - SEC filing