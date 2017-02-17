BRIEF-Jinhui Liquor to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.240 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.3 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 17 Agrana Beteiligungs AG:
* Successfully completes capital increase
* Total of 1,420,204 new Agrana shares placed
* Gross proceeds of in aggregate 142 million euros ($151.33 million)generated for Agrana
* Free float increases to approximately 18.9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9384 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 28.1 million rupees versus profit 6.2 million rupees year ago