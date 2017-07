July 13 (Reuters) - AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS AG:

* Agrana Profit Jumps in First Quarter of 2017|18

* OUTLOOK FOR FULL 2017|18 FINANCIAL YEAR: EXPECTING SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN EBIT AND MODERATE GROWTH IN REVENUE

* ‍REVENUE INCREASED SLIGHTLY TO EUR 684.2 MILLION IN Q1 ENDED 31 MAY 2017, UP 2.8%​

* Q1 ‍EBIT, AT EUR 69.8 MILLION, WAS UP BY A COMPELLING 48.5% FROM YEAR-EARLIER QUARTER​

* Q1 ‍EBIT, AT EUR 69.8 MILLION, WAS UP BY A COMPELLING 48.5% FROM YEAR-EARLIER QUARTER​

* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD WAS EUR 50.9 MILLION (Q1 PRIOR YEAR: EUR 30.8 MILLION)