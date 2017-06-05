China stocks slip, erase gains on internet clampdown; Hong Kong flat
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
June 5 Agree Realty Corp:
* Agree Realty increases its 2017 guidance and provides update on investment activity
* Agree Realty Corp - increasing its 2017 acquisition guidance to a range of $250 million to $275 million of high-quality retail net lease properties
* Agree Realty Corp - sold two walgreens properties in Lowell, Michigan and Shelby Township, Michigan
* Agree Realty Corp - raising low end of its 2017 disposition guidance to a new range of $30 million to $50 million, from a previous range of $20 million to $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says allots NCDs worth 6 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tAA6a8) Further company coverage: