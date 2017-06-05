June 5 Agree Realty Corp:

* Agree Realty increases its 2017 guidance and provides update on investment activity

* Agree Realty Corp - increasing its 2017 acquisition guidance to a range of $250 million to $275 million of high-quality retail net lease properties

* Agree Realty Corp - sold two walgreens properties in Lowell, Michigan and Shelby Township, Michigan

* Agree Realty Corp - raising low end of its 2017 disposition guidance to a new range of $30 million to $50 million, from a previous range of $20 million to $50 million