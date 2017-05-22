BRIEF-APN Property Group updates on listing of convenience retail REIT
* Product disclosure statement for establishment and listing of convenience retail reit ( REIT) on ASX has been lodged with ASIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Agree Realty Corp
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 2 percent
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.505 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JB Financial has advised that it has entered into negotiations for acquisition of Genesis Proprietary Trading Pty Ltd