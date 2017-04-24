BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 24 Agree Realty Corp:
* Agree Realty Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.65
* Agree Realty Corp qtrly funds from operations per share $0.65
* Agree Realty Corp - company's disposition guidance for 2017 remains between $20 million and $50 million
* Agree Realty Corp - outlook for acquisition volume in 2017, remains between $200 million and $225 million of high-quality retail net lease properties
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.