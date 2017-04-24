April 24 Agree Realty Corp:

* Agree Realty Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.65

* Agree Realty Corp qtrly funds from operations per share $0.65

* Agree Realty Corp - company's disposition guidance for 2017 remains between $20 million and $50 million

* Agree Realty Corp - outlook for acquisition volume in 2017, remains between $200 million and $225 million of high-quality retail net lease properties

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S