U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 6 Agricultural Bank of China:
* Resignation of the chairman of the board of supervisors
* Yuan Changqing has tendered his resignation as chairman of board of supervisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* National General Holdings Corp files for resale of up to an aggregate of 12.3 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sH6A2w) Further company coverage: