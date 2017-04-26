BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Agritek Holdings Inc
Announces execution of 5 year operational agreement and equity interest in 25,000 sq. ft. Cultivation facility in Puerto Rico and funding terms from investment firm for up to $3,000,000 for operations and future acquisitions
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results