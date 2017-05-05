BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 mln preferred share offering
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
May 5 AGT Food and Ingredients Inc:
* AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. announces anticipated financial results for quarter 1 2017
* Sees quarterly adjusted earnings per share C$0.28
* Sees Q1 revenues of C$515 million to C$535 million
* Sees 570,000 mtn metric tonnes handled in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.