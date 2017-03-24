BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
March 24 Agtech Holdings Ltd:
* Revenue of group for year under review amounted to approximately HK$251.5 million, representing a decrease of approximately 16.6%
* Board does not recommend payment of final dividend
* FY profit attributable to owners of company of HK$333.0 million versus loss of HK$280.2 million Source text: (bit.ly/2nkiXjJ) Further company coverage:
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company