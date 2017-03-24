March 24 Agtech Holdings Ltd:

* Revenue of group for year under review amounted to approximately HK$251.5 million, representing a decrease of approximately 16.6%

* Board does not recommend payment of final dividend

* FY profit attributable to owners of company of HK$333.0 million versus loss of HK$280.2 million