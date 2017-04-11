April 11 Ahlers AG:

* Adjusted sales revenues up 1.5 percent in the first quarter, full-year forecast unchanged: stable sales revenues and slightly increasing earnings expected

* Forecast confirmed: stable sales revenues and stable to slightly higher earnings projected for FY 2016/17

* Q1 2016/2017 revenues down by 3.1 million euros ($3.28 million) due to discontinued activities and a shift in sales into Q2 2017

* Consolidated earnings after taxes declined by 0.6 million euros or 17 percent from 3.5 million euros to 2.9 million euros in first three months of 2016/17

