New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 11 Ahlers AG:
* Adjusted sales revenues up 1.5 percent in the first quarter, full-year forecast unchanged: stable sales revenues and slightly increasing earnings expected
* Forecast confirmed: stable sales revenues and stable to slightly higher earnings projected for FY 2016/17
* Q1 2016/2017 revenues down by 3.1 million euros ($3.28 million) due to discontinued activities and a shift in sales into Q2 2017
* Consolidated earnings after taxes declined by 0.6 million euros or 17 percent from 3.5 million euros to 2.9 million euros in first three months of 2016/17
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.