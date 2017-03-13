March 13 Ahli United Bank:

* Calls EGM on March 29 to approve issue of upto $4 billion bonds and other financial instruments

* Calls EGM on March 29 to approve issued capital increase to 7.56 billion shares from 6.87 billion shares via bonus share issue

* Calls EGM on March 29 to approve authorised capital increase to $2.50 billion from $2 billion Source:(bit.ly/2mCcpwL)