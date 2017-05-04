BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 4 Ahlsell AB (Publ)
* Ahlsell - AGM agreed on a dividend of SEK 0.35 per share
* Trade union organisations have appointed Glenn Edlund, Maria Herbertsson and Anders Holger-Nilsson as board members
* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp announces pricing of $52.5 million initial public offering