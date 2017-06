June 1 AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO OYJ:

* AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ ISSUES EUR 250 MILLION NOTES

* ‍NOTES MATURE ON JUNE 9, 2022, BEAR FIXED ANNUAL INTEREST AT RATE OF 1.875 PERCENT AND HAVE AN ISSUE PRICE OF 99.769 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)