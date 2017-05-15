BRIEF-Synertone Communication posts FY loss attributable HK$196.693 mln
* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividends in respect of years ended 31 March 2017 and 2016.
May 15Ai Holdings Corp
* Says it will sign a business and capital alliance agreement with IP Dream Inc., which is engaged in cloud services and core technologies, on May 17
* Says two companies will cooperate on Internet of Things (IoT) business
* Says it will acquire 20 percent stake in IP Dream Inc., on May 26
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/zvwn2s
BOSTON, June 20 Major oil companies like Exxon Mobil and BP Plc have thrown their support behind a carbon tax plan proposed by a group of elder Republican statesmen, according to an advertisement published in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.