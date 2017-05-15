May 15Ai Holdings Corp

* Says it will sign a business and capital alliance agreement with IP Dream Inc., which is engaged in cloud services and core technologies, on May 17

* Says two companies will cooperate on Internet of Things (IoT) business

* Says it will acquire 20 percent stake in IP Dream Inc., on May 26

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/zvwn2s

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)