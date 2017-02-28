Feb 28 All India Bank Employees' Association:

* Call of strike by United Forum of Bank Unions on Feb 28 was a total success in all banks all over country

* Despite attempts of RBI to defeat strike by keeping clearing houses to function, major clearing operations in country were disrupted Source text:

The All India Bank Strike today at the call of United Forum of Bank Unions consisting of 9 bank unions namely AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF, INBOC, NOBW, NOBO, was a total success in all the Banks all over the country. Nearly 10 lacs of employees, officers and Managers of Public sector banks, old generations private banks , foreign banks, Regional Rural Banks and Co-op. Banks participated in the strike. As per reports reaching us from various centres like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Pune, Jaipur, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Jammu, Rajkot, Agartala, Jamshedpur, Cochin, Patiala, Ambala, Agra, Dehradun, Guwahati, Raipur, etc. as well as from various parts of Tamilnadu, the strike has been overwhelmingly and enthusiastically participated by the employees and officers. Most of the branches remained totally closed down. Normal banking services like receipts and payments, remittances, cash transfer to and fro currency chests, money market operations, Government treasury operations, clearing operations, etc. were severely affected. Despite attempts of RBI to defeat the strike by keeping clearing houses to function, the major clearing operations in the country were disrupted.