The All India Bank Strike today at the call of United Forum
of Bank Unions consisting of 9 bank unions namely AIBEA, AIBOC,
NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF, INBOC, NOBW, NOBO, was a total success
in all the Banks all over the country. Nearly 10 lacs of
employees, officers and Managers of Public sector banks, old
generations private banks , foreign banks, Regional Rural Banks
and Co-op. Banks participated in the strike.
As per reports reaching us from various centres like Mumbai,
Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Pune,
Jaipur, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Jammu, Rajkot, Agartala,
Jamshedpur, Cochin, Patiala, Ambala, Agra, Dehradun, Guwahati,
Raipur, etc. as well as from various parts of Tamilnadu, the
strike has been overwhelmingly and enthusiastically participated
by the employees and officers. Most of the branches remained
totally closed down. Normal banking services like receipts and
payments, remittances, cash transfer to and fro currency chests,
money market operations, Government treasury operations,
clearing operations, etc. were severely affected.
Despite attempts of RBI to defeat the strike by keeping clearing
houses to function, the major clearing operations in the country
were disrupted.