BRIEF- Orix JREIT to take out loans of 12.4 bln yen
* Says it will take out a loan of 1 billion yen from Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co Ltd, on June 23, with interest rate of 0.24 percent and maturity date on June 20, 2022
May 8 AID Partners Technology Holdings Ltd
* Co, purchaser, a unit of company, Intermediate Holdco and vendors entered into subscription and sale and purchase agreement
* Says agreement in relation to sale and purchase of sale shares for a consideration of up to US$14 million
* Pursuant to subscription and sale & purchase agreement, purchaser to buy sale shares, of about 60.68% of Intermediate Holdco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 20 German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 said it had agreed to sell Etraveli Holding to CVC Capital Partners as part of a review of its online travel businesses.