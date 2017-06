May 11 Aid Partners Technology Holdings Ltd :

* Board does not recommend payment of an interim dividend for three months ended 31 march 2017

* Revenue in the first quarter of 2017 decreased to hk$6.7 million from hk$89.0 million in the first quarter of last year

* Loss attributable to owners of company in Q1 of 2017 of HK$10.1 million as compared to HK$14.3 million in Q1 of last year